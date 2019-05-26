THOUSANDS of people visited Abergavenny Market for the town's Vegan Festival.

The festival showcased some of the best local vegan products, as well as a hand picked selection of ethical brands and businesses from across the country.

Organiser Daisy Botha said the event was a huge success.

"It's gone really well," she said. "It's a lot busier than we were expecting.

"We expect that there was between 1,500 to 2,000 people here.

READ MORE:

"There are a lot of local traders and Welsh traders, and most of them have sold out.

"Members of the public have have loved it and have been asking when the next one will be.

"We have had a few people tell us that they come to the Food Festival here every year, but find that there isn't that much on offer for vegans, so it is good to offer that."

(Gemma Lewis of Dark Matters at the Vegan Fair in Abergavenny. Picture: Mark Lewis)

As well as showcasing products, the festival had talks from Fiona Oakes, a vegan marathon runner with four world records to her name, Tony Wardle, associate director of Viva! - a vegan charity, as well as a cookery demonstration from Richard Buckley, head chef at The Acorn, an award-winning vegan restaurant in Bath.