THE first day of the annual Abergavenny Steam Rally saw thousands of people visit the town in search of a fun, family day out.

The event, which has been run by The Rotary Club of Abergavenny since 2000, featured a display of steam engines, classic cars and motorbikes, exhilarating live displays and fairground activities for all ages.

Event organiser David Hassall said they were expecting more than 9,000 visitors across the two days.

He said: "It has been really good. We have had a really good crowd and everybody's happy.

"The arena has been full all day with some fantastic displays.

"It is a community event and pretty much all of the money we raise goes to local good causes. Last year we funded a new vehicle for the Mountain Search and Rescue, and this year we are supporting the Blood Bank Wales group, as well as a number of smaller local causes.

"We have had a lot of help putting it on, so we would like to thank everyone who has helped us out."

(A display of steam engines took place at the Abergavenny Steam Rally. Picture: Mark Lewis.)

And visitors to the rally were enjoying a day out in the bank holiday sun.

Neil Taylor, 37, from Abergavenny, was enjoying the event with his wife and young children.

He said: "It's a good event for Abergavenny.

"For young families like us it's ideal. You have the fair and the horses as well - which the loved.

"I've come here nearly every year since I was young. My grandfather first brought me here when I was five."

(A miniature steam engine on display at the Abergavenny Steam Rally. Picture: Mark Lewis.)

Aaron Baldwin, 57, from Blackwood, said: "This is the first time we've been here. It's been great.

"The motorbike show was good.

"There's loads of stalls and loads of variety for the kids and it's safe."

The show continues tomorrow at Bailey Park in Abergavenny from 11am to 4.30pm.