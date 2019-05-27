A PARODY book centred around a secret army is launching this Summer.

The Great Memory Show of 1943, by Lars Lampheter, is a spoof on the secret army of Usk which will be officially launched in London in July.

It deals with events that really happened in 1943, including the creation of Jonah Patrol, the development of the bouncing bomb of The Dambusters at ROF Glascoed, and the breakout at the POW camp at Bridgend, but in a satirical manner.

Those familiar with the town of Usk will recognise buildings and areas that exist now but referenced as they would have been more than 75 years ago.

The book also includes caricature character with names similar to those who served in the real secret army of Usk, but Mr Lampheter makes it clear this is fictitious humour.

Although the book focuses on the genuine ‘Great Memory Show’ is took place more than 50 years after 1943 and included the story of Tom Morton, a taxi driver from Blackpool.

Tom is made the hero of the story, but you’ll have to read the book to find out how.

Although the book may stir up controversy it is hoped by the author that it’ll bring attention to Usk, a town not well-known outside of Wales.

Talks are already in place about potentially making the book into a film.

The Great Memory Show of 1943 is published by Oakley Books and distributed through Central Books, based in London.

This 242-page book will be available through Global Books, in all good bookshops, and on Amazon.

The ISPN number is 978-1-9160279-0-9