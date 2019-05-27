AN ACCIDENT on the M4 westbound near Newport has caused five miles of tailbacks.

Fire service and ambulance crews are attending the incident, which happened shortly after the Junction 24 (Coldra) slip-road on the westbound carriageway.

Traffic reports are showing delays and slow-moving traffic as far back as Junction 23 (Rogiet).

The emergency service vehicles are located on the hard shoulder, and all lanes have been re-opened to traffic.

Estimated travel time along the affected stretch of road is 40 minutes.

Another angle of the crash scene near M4 J24 (Coldra). Picture: Traffic Wales

UPDATE 4.20PM

Emergency service vehices have now cleared the scene and traffic continues to move slowly but is returning to normal.