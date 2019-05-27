A FORMER outdoor activity centre, which was at the heart of a four-council education partnership, will go up for auction next month.

The Newport City Council-owned Talybont Outdoor Education Centre, in Talybont-on-Usk, has a guide price of £200,000.

It is being listed by digital property auctioneer BidX1 for auction on June 6.

The centre is a Grade-II listed former railway station. It was run as an outward-bound centre by Monmouthshire County Council from around 1996 until it closed in February this year.

Monmouthshire had led the Gwent Outdoor Education Service Partnership – with Newport, Torfaen, and Blaenau Gwent councils – at Talybont and two other sites in the region.

But that ended after funding for the service was withdrawn by Newport and Torfaen councils, while Blaenau Gwent also indicated it would end its contribution.

A review found the Talybont site had been making a loss for several years, with a decline in the number of trips to the site.

The Talybont Outdoor Education Centre in Talybont-on-Usk.

The building, with a modern extension, contains 12 bedrooms, a dining hall and kitchen, with outdoor space and parking.

The centre will be offered as a freehold with vacant possession.

Simon Riggall, director at BidX1, said: “Talybont Outdoor Centre has been a popular site with locals and tourists alike as a well-used centre for outdoor activities.

“It is unfortunate that cuts in funding and subsidies have rendered the service unsustainable, however, we are pleased to be offering this historic site so that the next owner can reinvigorate what was once a popular destination, in such a stunning location.”