MEMBERS of the African community from across South Wales came together at Rodney Parade on Bank Holiday Monday to celebrate Africa Day.

The day, which is celebrated across the world on May 25, focuses on celebrating African cultures and communities.

This year’s event was the second to be held in Newport to celebrate the day. It was organised by BME Community Connector for Newport City Council Robert Muza.

He said: "The whole idea is bringing people together and educating each other.

"Through my work, I find that some members of the BME community can become isolated, so events like these can help make the integration easier.

"It's one of the only Africa Day celebrations in Wales. We have people here today from Swansea, Cardiff and the Valleys.

"Besides doing the Africa Day celebrations we have a massive five-a-side football tournament during refugee week, and we have an event for Black History Month.

"I would like to thank the Big Lottery Fund for funding the event, as well as Charter Housing, Melin Homes and Unison Wales Black Members."

(The Africa Day celebrations at Rodney Parade.)

Fadhili Maghiya, from Hub Cymru Africa, said: "It is great that Robert is bringing together the community with events like this.

"A lot of the time the only news we hear from the continent is negative, and we won't be getting to hear about the positive things.

"Events like this show that Africa is not one country, you get to see and experience all of the different cultures."

And 67-year-old Peter Akinwunmi, from Caerleon, added: "It's one of those occasions where it is an opportunity for cultures to meet.

"Because Africa is so multicultural, it is an opportunity for all to celebrate the continent and for people to get together."

(Storytelling at the Africa Day celebrations at Rodney Parade.)

Newport East MP Jessica Morden and Newport West AM Jayne Bryant also attended the event.

Ms Morden said: “It is a wonderful way to bring together the community.

"The food is fantastic and the music is great.

"It’s a hugely popular and colourful event that keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

Ms Bryant added: “It’s great to see so many people here and the community coming together.

"I’m really proud of the community and the diversity we have here in Newport.”