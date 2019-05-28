South Wales Argus Camera Club, which has more than 3,000 members is a group for people to share their photos of Gwent. Subject matter varies, from nature to animals and more, but the group is jam-packed with talented people. Here is a selection of some of the spectacular snapshots shared this month, with the winning photo - by Stacey Bowen - earning a small prize. Want to find out more? Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup/