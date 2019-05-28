A PAINTING showing the chaos and bloodshed in Newport in 1839 when thousands of Chartists from all parts of Gwent were confronted by troops hidden inside the Westgate Hotel can now be viewed in Newport Art Gallery after a donation by Our Chartist Heritage (OCH).

The watercolour, painted in 1978 by John Wright - head of Newport Art College, captures the moment that cost the lives of 22 Chartist protesters at the Westgate Hotel campaigning for the right to vote.

Councillor Debbie Harvey, Newport City Council cabinet member for culture and leisure said: “We are very grateful to Our Chartist Heritage for the donation of this painting.

"The addition to the collection already on show at our museum and library will give added interest for visitors and will be of special interest to anyone interested in our city’s heritage.”

Chair of OCH Pat Drewett said: “I am delighted that many more people will be able to see and appreciate John Wright’s Chartist painting in Newport Art Gallery.

"There will be various events taking place throughout the city during Newport Rising 2019, and of course people are especially encouraged to go into Newport Museum and Art Gallery in John Frost Square to view the Chartist displays there.”

Newport Rising Festival 2019 will include a history-orientated Chartist Convention at St Woolos Cathedral on November 2 – later that day people will gather at Belle Vue Park to carry flaming torches in the footsteps of the Chartists down Stow Hill to the Westgate Hotel.

Festival Director David Daniel said: "Those that joined us for last year’s celebrations will remember that there was something very special about the event, the torch-lit march in particular was incredible with hundreds of burning torches stretching almost the entire length of Stow Hill."

A Chartist graphic novel “Newport Rising” commissioned by OCH in collaboration with RISE Propaganda with art and story by local artist Josh Cranton will be unveiled in the very near future.