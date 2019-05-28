A COMMUNITY group aimed at tackling loneliness in Blaenavon has received additional funding to help support the project.

It was set up last year by Blaenavon Town Council, Amgueddfa Cymru - National Museum Wales and the Hwb youth setting in Blaenavon, and is also supported by The Paul Hamlyn Foundation.

Each session has a different theme and people of all ages are encouraged to come along to share their experiences and memories, to learn something new or simply just for a cup of tea and a natter.

READ MORE:

And now the project has received additional financial support from Western Power Distribution (WPD) and Arts and Business Cymru as part of their continued support of the Age and Dementia Engagement Programme run by Amgueddfa Cymru - National Museum Wales.

WPD’s Karen Welch said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Amgueddfa Cymru - National Museum Wales. We believe it is the responsibility of large organisations like ours to play a full and active role in the communities they serve.

"Supporting events and projects which benefit local communities are an ideal way of showing our commitment to that. We hope the intergenerational workshops will help to raise awareness and support people affected by dementia, isolation and loneliness.”

The next group will take place on Wednesday May, 29, from 1.30pm to 2.45pm at Big Pit. Entry is free, everyone is welcome and transport can be provided upon request by contacting 029 2057 3650.