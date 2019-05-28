HEAVY rain can be expected across Gwent tomorrow.

Apart from a few showers, Gwent has enjoyed sunny periods in the last couple of days.

But that is not to last as heavy rain is expected tomorrow morning.

The Met Office said: "Heavy rain will spread east through the morning with fog over the hills.

"Remaining rather damp into the afternoon in the west, but some brightness developing east of high ground.

"Maximum temperature 16 °C."

Good morning UK! Sunshine and showers today, these most frequent and heavy across eastern and central parts, where a rumble of thunder is possible. Elsewhere it will be largely dry and sunny with just the odd shower. https://t.co/cQSfu1VDbo ^Steve pic.twitter.com/MjmaZJET8u — Met Office (@metoffice) May 28, 2019

Rain can also be expected Thursday.