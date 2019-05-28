RULES on temporary release from prison are being changed in an attempt to improve offenders' job prospects.

Ministers say the move will allow inmates more opportunities while serving their sentence and boost their chances of securing immediate employment on release.

It is part of the UK Government's efforts to drive down re-offending, which is estimated to cost society £15 billion a year.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) announced a number of rule changes relating to the release on temporary licence scheme.

Under the new approach, those in open or women's prisons are eligible to undertake paid work immediately after they have passed a risk assessment.

Previously this would only be allowed if the prisoner was within 12 months of release.

Usk Prison will be affected by the changes.

A restriction on release on temporary licence in the first three months after transferring to open conditions will be lifted, while overnight release from open prisons can now be considered at an earlier stage.

The application process for the scheme is also being made more efficient, officials say.

The aim of the changes is to give prison governors more autonomy to grant release on temporary licence to offenders following a "rigorous" risk assessment.

Release on temporary licence is a mechanism under which prisoners spend time in the community for short periods, normally towards the end of their sentence.

Statistics show there were 366,868 incidences of release on temporary licence in England and Wales last year, involving 7,724 individuals.

The 2018 figures were up year-on-year but remained below those for 2013, when there were more than half a million incidences involving over 11,000 individuals.

Plans to expand the use of workplace release on temporary licence were set out in the MoJ's education and employment strategy last year.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said: "Broadening access to training and work opportunities is a vital part of our strategy to steer offenders away from a life of crime and ultimately keep the public safe.

"Many organisations are recognising the value of giving offenders a second chance, and we have carefully listened to their feedback before making these changes.

"I urge more businesses to join this movement and help ex-offenders turn their backs on crime for good."

Peter Dawson, director of the Prison Reform Trust, welcomed the release on temporary licence changes.

He said: "More than three years after it was first promised, the Government has finally delivered a significant shift towards the greater use of temporary release, recognising its proven benefits in terms of preparing prisoners for a crime-free life.

"Prisoners, employers, families and the public at large will all benefit from these changes, building on an exceptional track record of success.

"There is much further to go - prisoners are serving longer sentences than ever before, and these changes will mainly benefit only the minority who have managed to get to an open prison towards the very end of their time inside.

"Ministers should not wait a further three years before taking the next step."