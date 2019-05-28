A TAKE That superfan is appealing for help to get her artwork delivered to the band at an upcoming gig.

Katie Clark, from Cwmbran, was inspired to create the artwork after seeing the band at her first ever concert earlier this month.

And now she has taken to Twitter in the hope of being able to present the pop group with her piece.

"I'm a massive fan and an artist in my spare time," she said.

"I went to my first gig when I saw them in Birmingham on May 16, that was my inspiration for painting this.

"After the concert, I just had to get tickets for their Cardiff show on June 8.

"I saw that some ladies in Bristol managed to get a hamper to them by contacting Ashton Gate, so thought I could try that. I've tried tweeting the Principality Stadium but haven't heard anything back.

(Katie Clark with her painting which she is hoping to give to Take That at their Cardiff show. Picture: Katie Clark)

"It has gone further than I thought it would. I've had nice comments about it from other fans."

Mrs Clark said that although it is unlikely that she will be able to deliver the artwork in person, she would be over the moon if they were to accept it.

"I'd like for them to have it," she said. "The chance of meeting them is pretty slim, but if it could be handed to them it would be amazing.

(Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, and Howard Donald (L-R) of Take That. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.)

"I've got no idea what I would do. It would be amazing - a dream come true.

"I don't know how I'd react."

At the time of writing, her tweet asking about bringing the artwork to the Cardiff concert has more than 100 retweets.