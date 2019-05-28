“GAMING gets a bad press with people saying games like Grand Theft Auto cause people to go out and steal cars.

“But it helped my life. It’s given me an escape.”

This is the view of Huw Jenkins, one of the main forces behind Crumlin gaming ideal Retro Byte.

Retro Byte, on Crumlin High Street, is a place where anyone can go and play video games on retro consoles, board games or purchase gaming related products. It has become a safe place for many people on the autistic spectrum and with mental health issues - something that owner Dan Harding, 34, did not expect when opening the venue in February this year.

Before the shop and gaming heaven became reality, Mr Jenkins would spend around 13 hours gaming in his room as a way to cope with his anxiety.

“Since I’ve been at Retro Byte, I’ve become more confident and now I don’t shut up. It’s brought me out of my shell,” he added.

He now also streams under the moniker of Manic Mechanic, where he also discusses Retro Byte.

(A selection of games and consoles)

“Parents have been in tears as they see their children, most on the spectrum, who don’t leave their rooms, interacting with other people as they bond over video games,” added Mr Harding.

Mr Harding opened Retro Byte in February this year after a few ventures into retro shops beginning in 2014, but found it hard to survive in small towns.

“People are gaming in their rooms and not going out and socialising. I wanted to create a place where people can go and play a whole host of games and socialise.

“I wanted to create a community.”

A new but regular visitor, Mark Herbert, has an autistic son who feels like he has found a home at Retro Byte.

"Being the parent of an autistic child brings many challenges and sometimes heartbreak to see their peer group slowly fall away and becoming isolated." He said.

"Retro Byte is a new enterprise, run by two men who clearly understand the meaning of fun, friendship and acceptance.

"My son said 'I feel like I found a missing part of me and it feels like home.'

"Retro Byte is a small shop that is my son's world. From myself, I cannot begin to express my gratitude to the staff who have created and environment where my son can find both fun and friendship."

(Retro Byte's Huw Jenkins and Dan Harding next to a vintage Vectrex that was on sale between 1982 and 1984)

The duo found it hard at first and found that there were a lot of people travelling to Cardiff or Caerphilly to do something similar, but now that Retro Byte is around, more are forgetting their journeys and going to Retro Byte, saving them a journey and still getting the same experience.

Although only a small building, the variety of options suit anyone who is into gaming, whether it be video or board versions.

There are original video consoles with classic games like Pacman and more obscure classics.

If video gaming is not your thing, there are dedicated nights for Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh trading card games, put on by Commodore Cards on a Monday and Thursday and Dungeons and Dragons on a Thursday.

The D&D evenings are unique as Mr Jenkins takes small groups through the game, beginning with the board game to help new players understand the rules and progressing to the full roleplay over a set number of weeks.

The plan then is to allow them to completely take on their own group and then start from the beginning with another group.

This has already been received well with players new and old.

Mr Jenkins said: “We have a girl who is very experienced in Dungeons and Dragons and she loves playing the beginner’s board game.”

(Dungeons and Dragons)

The community feel is evident even though the venue is technically closed when we visited.

Drinks and snacks are cheaper than the local shops, there is a leader board to create a competitive edge and if people want to take their own board games in on a Saturday to play, they can.

One regular visitor Natasha Brennan said: "Jack always looks forward to a visit to Retro Byte.

"It's always a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere whilst still managing to be attentive.

"The league tournaments are Jack's favourite thing to do and he learns to win or lose in a sporting way from older men which I think is a great life skill.

"The emphasis is on fun. I'm glad we found this place."

(Bring the switch in)

Her son Jack, aged 10, added: "The people help me know how to lose or win. Like to not boast when I win or get mad when I lose."

Rhiannon Ahern lives a few minutes away and takes her son Leo.

She said: "Retro Byte has been an amazing place for my son this year.

"After a difficult few months with our son and his anxieties around school, Retro Byte is a place where he can be accepted for who he is, spend time gaming and getting away from the stresses of the world.

"The staff are very understanding of children with additional needs. They offer a safe haven where children can build on their social skills without fear of being judged or not accepted.

"Retro Byte is now a place Leo feels comfortable visiting and enjoys trying out all the consoles and different events they offer."

“People help each other out. Someone could be sat playing a game and get stuck, rather than look on YouTube which you can easily do these days, they ask the person next to them for help and receive the help they need from whoever is sat by them,” said Mr Jenkins.

Retro Byte plays host to tournaments and has a league for Super Mario Smash Bros that runs over six weeks.

While the tournaments and playing games does cost, Retro Byte always donate a portion to charity. Previously they have had Mind as their main charity, where they raised just over £40 and are currently donating to NSPCC.

Everything that is made that does not go to charity, goes back into the venue, whether that is for repainting or getting new games and consoles.

People have also donated consoles, working or not, to Retro Byte, some are on display and there are also some on sale.

You can purchase memberships at £8 a month which allows unlimited gaming, discounts on drinks and also on tournament entry.

“The world is hard, people need to get an escape. Shut the door on the world, we shut the door on the world and bring in people who want an escape,” closes Mr Harding.

