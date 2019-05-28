A GROUP of Newport-based women who are refugees or have come to the city seeking asylum have been learning Welsh.

Last year some of the women, who were taking English classes with the Red Cross, expressed an interest in learning Welsh. They wanted to improve their understanding of the language and the culture of their new home.

One of the women, Xiaoling Zhao, said: “I wanted to learn Welsh because the language is everywhere.

"I’m really proud my kids can speak Welsh and I wanted to understand what they are saying."

She has learned phrases like “Bore da!” and “Da iawn diolch”, as well as basic greetings, numbers, foods, and sports.

"I feel like Wales stands out because of Welsh – it has its own language, own history and its own story," she added. "I now feel like a representative of Wales.”

Interest in the class began after Theresa Mgadzah Jones, who works for the British Red Cross in Wales, organised a Welsh language taster day and a visit to the National Eisteddfod in Cardiff.

Following the success of those events, language teaching firm Learn Welsh Gwent started a 10-week course, attracting 25 learners made up of students, tutors and volunteers from the English language classes.

Dong Mei, another one of the Welsh learners said: “My son is learning Welsh songs at nursery and I wanted to be able to understand him.

"In the class we all come from different countries, and are all new learners, so we are on the same level.

"I can now speak some words and phrases including numbers, days, and months.

"I can also say introductions and greetings like “Bore da”, “Sut mae” and “Sut wyt ti?”

On the success of the classes, Mrs Jones said: “Our students are actively trying to engage with local culture and to become part of the community in Newport. Their Welsh lessons are giving them the chance to learn the language of their new home, and gain a better understanding of the rich and diverse heritage of Wales.

"Many of the women have young families, and the lessons are enabling them to help their children with Welsh homework. The classes have also given the women a chance to meet new people, which tackles issues of loneliness and isolation often experienced by young mothers and people recently arrived in a new country."