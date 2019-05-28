FOLLOWING last week's vicious assault on a man in Graig-Yr-Rhacca, two men have been charged with assault and robbery.

It happened on 8.15pm on Monday, May 20 near Dan-y-Graig in Lower Graig Yr-Rhacca, Caerphilly.

The victim needed hospital treatment for a fractured eye socket after the assault as he got off the number 50 bus.

A 25-year-old and a 32-year-old, both men from the Caerphilly area, were arrested at the time Gwent Police put an appeal out for information and have now been charged with the robbery and will appear in court.