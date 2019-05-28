THERE IS slow traffic on the M4 caused by a traffic accident.

Traffic is moving slowly on the M4 eastbound at J30 Pentwyn Link Road (Cardiff Gate).

Lane one, of two, is closed on the exit ramp as drivers head up to the roundabout. Gwent Police have been contacted for information.

Elsewhere, there is slow heavy traffic between J28 (Tredegar Park) and J26 (Malpas Road) with an average speed of 25 mph. This is believed to be caused by the extra holiday traffic.

In Abergavenny there is queuing traffic on A40 Hereford Road both ways around B4521.