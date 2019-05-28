FOLLOWING the return of the South Wales Argus Health and Care Awards earlier this month, what better time to look back at some of the winners from last year's awards as inspiration for potential nominations this time around.

Last year's Together we Achieve Award was sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society and went to Reflect and CASCADE, which aims to prevent women who’ve had a compulsory removal of a child from experiencing a repeat pregnancy in the short-term.

The Research Impact Award recognised ‘excellent research that has made a real difference to people’s lives’ and was presented by Helen Howson to the Organ Donation Study Research Team, whose research on the opt-out system of organ donation on families led to the launch of a media campaign, with policy-makers considering the findings.

A1 Care Services, based in Newport and Pontypool, uses technology to help carers and nurses work effectively together, and won the Innovative Care in the Care Home Sector Award which was sponsored by Royal College of Nursing.

Woffington House won Best Innovation Award which was sponsored by Freemasons of Monmouthshire.

Their pen pal programme, in association with the Ffrind i Mi project, has led to reduction in anti-psychotic prescribing.

Martin Davies, of Martin Davies Ltd, said he was delighted after winning the Pharmacy of the Year Award which was sponsored by South Wales Argus. Mr Davies added: “This award wouldn’t be possible without our amazing staff, so thank you to them, and to Argus readers, and the newspaper itself.”

Winners of the GP Practice of the Year Award, which was sponsored by Tovey Bros, were St David’s Clinic.

To nominate an individual or team of people who you feel are deserving of recognition, simply visit newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards