NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn is amongst the bookmakers’ favourites to take charge at Welsh neighbours Swansea City and League Two rivals Plymouth Argyle.

At the time of writing Flynn is rated as third favourite for the Swansea job and second favourite to fill the hotseat at Plymouth.

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon, who got the better of Flynn’s Exiles at Wembley in Saturday’s League Two play-off final, is the favourite to replace Graham Potter at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea under-23s coach Cameron Toshack, son of former Swans and Wales boss John, is second favourite ahead of Flynn.

But the Exiles boss has admitted that he is flattered to be mentioned in connection with Swansea.

“Being linked with a Championship job, for me, is huge,” said Flynn when he spoke to Elis James’ Feast of Football podcast last week.

“I’m two-and-a-half years into management and Swansea City is a very good club.

“It’s fantastic [to be linked to the vacancy] and it just goes to show the job that everybody is doing here.”

Tranmere’s Mellon would be a good fit as the next Swans manager according to Andy Robinson, who played for both clubs.

"He's an infectious guy and five promotions in less than 10 seasons is a phenomenal job," said Robinson.

"If it's not to Swansea then Micky will surely be getting other offers."

Gus Poyet, Darren Moore and Argentina great Gabriel Batistuta have also been touted as contenders following the departure of Graham Potter to Brighton and Hove Albion.

And Alan Tate, the former Swans defender who is the club's academy coach, has said he would like the manager's job.

But ex-winger Robinson believes Mellon is the outstanding candidate for the Championship club, who are still rebuilding following relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

"He [Mellon] gets the best out of what he has to work with," Robinson told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"If it was to be Swansea City, the identity of the club, the Swansea way – the way we play – he wouldn't come away from that because that's his philosophy anyway.

"But he's adaptable as well, he's a good guy in football and he knows what it takes to win a football game."

Bury boss Ryan Lowe is odds-on to take the job at Plymouth, who sacked Derek Adams last month ahead of their relegation from League One.

The Pilgrims have been installed as the early favourites to be crowned League Two champions in 2019-20 with leading bookmakers Sky Bet.

Bradford City are the second favourites, while Scunthorpe are priced joint-third along with Mansfield Town.

County are rated as joint-10th favourites to lift win the title, with Flynn’s men priced at 16-1 alongside Swindon Town and Justin Edinburgh’s newly-promoted Leyton Orient.

League Two outright according to Sky Bet: Plymouth Argyle (8-1), Bradford City (9-1), Mansfield Town, Scunthorpe United (10-1), Walsall (11-1), Forest Green Rovers, Salford City (12-1), Carlisle United, Colchester United (14-1), Leyton Orient, Newport County, Swindon Town (16-1), Northampton Town (18-1), Exeter City (20-1), Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic, Port Vale (25-1), Cambridge United (28-1), Stevenage (33-1), Cheltenham Town, Crawley Athletic (40-1), Grimsby Town, Macclesfield Town (50-1), Morecmabe (80-1).

