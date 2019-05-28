Gwent Police are appealing for information following a reported robbery in Ringland.

Officers were called at approximately 1:34am on Monday 27th May 2019, after a man was threatened and had several items stolen from him.

The incident happened on the junction of Hawkins Close and Hawkins Crescent, Ringland.

The victim was stopped by two men, both wearing dark clothing and their faces covered.

READ MORE:

He was threatened with what appeared to be a knife but did not suffer any injuries.

The men stole several items of jewellery, including three gold rings; one bearing a ‘belt buckle’ design, one a ‘boxing gloves’ design, and another with Chinese style writing.

A gold chain-link bracelet and gold chain-link necklace with a distinctive scroll pattern (pictured), were also taken.

(The chain-link necklace with distinctive scroll pattern)

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 33 of 27/5/19.

You can also direct message through the Gwent Police pages on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111