I WAS really pleased to see a report go to our Education for Life Scrutiny Committee recently, which gave an overview of progress made over the last year in improving education opportunities for all across Caerphilly county borough.

There has been a real progress made over the last year in decreasing exclusion rates and increasing attendance levels in our schools, which is pleasing and a significant step in the right direction.

It’s also good to see that support programmes including Flying Start, Families First, Bridges into Work, Working Skills for Adults and Inspire to Work are demonstrating real, tangible benefits for people across our communities.

Over the last year, the council also successfully secured £5.4 million for the development of places in Welsh medium schools and £850,000 for expanding places in Welsh medium childcare settings. A further £5.1 million was also secured for childcare setting development and £194,750 Flying Start capital maintenance work for several sites.

We’re delivering on our commitment to improving education opportunities for all, and are working to deliver a number of programmes which aim to remove barriers to education.

This, combined with significant capital investment in education settings, shows the significant progress that is being made across our area.

On the subject of education, I am also very pleased that as a council we have taken decisive action against period poverty, by providing access to free sanitary products to every schoolgirl in Caerphilly county borough.

Every secondary school, primary school and youth centre across the county borough has been supplied with a box of products.

Having access to feminine hygiene products when needed should not and cannot be a barrier to attending school and I’m very pleased that we’ve taken such decisive action as a community.

It’s also great to see our leisure centres taking similar action, by providing free sanitary products at each of our centres and helping to ensure that ‘period poverty’ isn’t a barrier to accessing sport and active recreation in our area.

Finally – as we enter the summer months, we look forward to a successful and popular summer events programme.

There is plenty going on for everyone to enjoy in our town centres and at visitor attractions across the county borough.

I’d encourage readers to check out the ‘What’s On’ section of the council’s website for full details of all the events we, and our partners, have on offer.