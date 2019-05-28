NEWPORT Wetlands will be playing host to a special visitor next weekend.

The host of BBC One's 'One Show', wildlife reporter Miranda Krestovnikoff, who is also president of the RSPB, will be stopping by on June 8 to unveil a one-of-a-kind bronze relief model sculpture as part of the launch of the Living Levels 'Gwent Levels Revealed' project.

The sculpture, created by artist Ruben Enyon, is attached to a solid background of the same material and sculpted on top of.

It shows a Gwent Levels landscape, detailing the historic drainage system and sea defences and their role in keeping the habitats and landscape that so many people visit today.

This is just one of the exhibits going to the Environmental Education and Visitor Centre.

Other exhibits include a small exhibition space including an Augmented Reality (AR) interactive map of the Levels by Andy O’Rourke (Malarky Arts), a poem by famous local poet W H Davies and a range of replica prehistoric bones, tools and artefacts from the Mesolithic, Neolithic and Bronze Age for handling.

At the event on Saturday, June 8, you can meet a Roman, have a go at cave painting and many more fun activities and demonstrations while learning all about the history of the Gwent Levels.