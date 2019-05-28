A MOTHER described in an emotional impact statement how she has been reduced to a “shell of her former self” after being a victim of sexual abuse from her own son.

The victim’s adult son, who is from Caerphilly and cannot be named, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court yesterday after being convicted of sexual abuse.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl told the court that the incident occurred on January 21, 2018, after the defendant turned up at his mother’s property unannounced.

Mr Strobl proceeded to read out a victim impact statement from the woman, who said she had been “destroyed” following the ordeal.

It read: “The effect that this has had on me is overwhelming.

“My mental health is effected. I am having counselling. I cannot stop thinking of what he did. I think of it every single day. I have had a number of black outs since it happened.

“My physical health is effected, too. I do not go out that much anymore. I order my food shopping online and have it delivered.

“I am petrified.

READ MORE:

“I do not want to do my makeup or look nice. I do not do my teeth so I will smell, and no one will try to kiss me. I am a shell of my former self. [He] has destroyed me.”

In Mitigation, Jeffrey Jones told the court that the defendant was a victim of sexual abuse.

He added: “This is a defendant who does have some mental health issues. He has at times been medicated.

“He consumed, like his mother had, an awful lot of vodka. They had two bottles of vodka between them.”

Judge Michael Filton QC described the defendant as being someone of not “good character”, saying: “You have shown no remorse.

“And, indeed, your background means the Probation Service can assess you as high risk of posing serious harm to adult females and your mother.

“Her victim impact statement describes the effects of the incident as overwhelming.

“She was particularly vulnerable.”

He jailed the defendant for two years and two months, and placed a restraining order on him to not contact his mother for 10 years.