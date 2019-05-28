A GROUP of four and five year old pupils at St Andrews Primary School have been celebrating the release of their own book.

The South Wales Argus visited the pupils to ask them all about their book - Billy the Monster - and about their launch celebration at the Lysaghts Institute in Newport.

The book tells the story of how a lonely monster dreams of having a picnic, but is unable to on his island - prompting a journey to find a picnic to join.

"My favourite part is when we made the island," said Ella Harris, four.

Junior Mitchell, also four, added: "My favourite part was when we ate the picnic."

Teacher Emma Furtek, who led the project with her REF reception class, was delighted with the result.

She said: “The children have worked so hard on this project and enjoyed every minute.

“Our creative practitioners (Natasha and Mike) always say they are in danger of having too much fun on this project and we agree as it’s been a lot of fun.

“I could not be prouder of my class and what they have achieved at only four and five years old. They have produced a book they can treasure for years to come – what an achievement!”

The class created their own monsters using potato prints and craft materials and voted on their favourite to become Billy the monster.

Everything in the book, the children created, they used maps to create boat hats and had fun with a green screen to make it look like boats sailing. Willow Anderson, aged four, said this was her favourite part.

You can also learn how to make a sandwich fit for a monster in the book as Willow Anderson explains in the video below.

Acting experience was also fun for the children as they all had Go Pros and had to run away from the monster after being interrupted at their picnic.

The escapades the children got up to were all filmed and have been added into the book with special QR codes for the app ‘Zappar’, allowing parents and readers to see all the fun the children had while on this project.

After the book was completed, the children were joined by the creative practitioners, their parents and school governors for a picnic and a premier of the book. All were invited using monster invites created by the children.

This was a fun morning for the children, who got to show off all their hard work and get the grown-ups to join in all the actions as author Mike Church read the story. Alongside recreating the picnic featured in the book, however, sadly Billy the monster didn't make an appearance. He must have missed the memo.