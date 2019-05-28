FOOTAGE has been posted on social media which appears to show supporters of Newport County AFC and Tranmere Rovers coming to blows and throwing projectiles at each other following last weekend's League 2 play-off final at Wembley.

Neither team's fans come out of the incident with any credit as footage shows several objects being hurled between the two sets of chanting supporters.

READ MORE:

One video, posted on Twitter by @CasualMind_, shows Exiles fans and Whites fans grappling on a dusty bank. Projectiles, mainly beer cans and stones, are thrown by both sets of supporters before one County fan descends the bank and is set upon by a number of Tranmere supporters.

He is kicked to the ground before the opposition fans fall on top of him and further blows are exchanged.

Another video, posted on Twitter by @RealCasuals, is filmed from inside what appears to be a Tranmere Rovers fan bus.

The footage shows the Newport County fans throwing stones and cans from on top of the bank. A number of objects are hurled towards where the Tranmere fans are standing before a Whites fan approaches the group and seems to challenge them.

This Newport fan got absolutely battered by Tranmere lads outside Wembley yesterday😳 pic.twitter.com/LTPDKJOFRk — Casual Mind (@CasualMind_) May 26, 2019

Fans of both teams were quick to voice their condemnation at the actions of those involved.

@SuffolkWhite1 tweeted: "Vast majority of them were fantastic and magnanimous. Didn't meet a bad Newport fan all day, every club has a few numpties."

@RussellBriggs19 tweeted: "That’s football for you. Obviously the game itself isn’t enough entertainment for some fans."

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they are investigating the footage from the surroundings of the national stadium.

Tranmere ran out as victors in the all-important play-off clash, with Connor Jennings late goal snatching promotion from under the Exiles noses.

Newport County AFC have been contacted for comment.

Tranmere Rovers have also been contacted for comment.