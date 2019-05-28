FORMER Newport County AFC defender Fraser Franks - forced to retire from football in March following the diagnosis of a heart condition - and his wife Stacey have become parents.

Twenty-eight year-old Franks has announced via Twitter that their daughter Nellie Franks was born last night.

The news has been greeted with delight and congratulations by former teammates and by County fans on Twitter.

That positive outpouring is in keeping with the way Franks has been supported by the club since his enforced retirement.

His teammates clubbed together to send the couple on a short break to Tenerife before that unwelcome news was made public two months ago, and the club subsequently gave fans the opportunity to pay to have their name printed on next season’s third shirt, with the proceeds used to support Franks.