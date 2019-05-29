THIS was taken from our archives 100 years ago.

THE mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of Arthur James Evans, 44, a shipwright of Raglan Street, Newport, were the subject of an inquest at the Town Hall, Newport, on Thursday morning.

The announcement of the tragedy, made exclusively in the South Wales Argus, caused quite a sensation in Newport and the district.

Evans was discovered in an unconscious state in a lane off Commercial Road, Newport, on Saturday night, in close proximity to the Salutation Hotel, and succumbed at his home to a severe fracture of the skull.

The Coroner (Mr W. Lyndon Moore), who attended at the Town Hall on Wednesday evening for the purpose of opening the inquest stated that from the information which had come to his knowledge, he felt it incumbent upon him to empanel a jury to assist him in the investigations and he intimated that the inquiry would have to be adjourned to enable the police to complete their inquiries.

On Thursday morning, after the jury had viewed the body at the town mortuary, the inquest was formally opened. Mr L.H. Hornby, D.L. appeared to watch the proceedings on behalf of the licensee of the Salutation Hotel, Miss E.B. Sadler.

The Coroner explained that it had become necessary to empanel a jury on account of the sensational reports which had been circulated.

The jury must not assume, at that moment, that there was any foundation whatever for such statements.

It could only be as a result of very careful investigation that it could be discovered whether there was any foundation for them.

On Wednesday, in company with his officer he visited the Salutation Hotel for the purpose of making an examination of the premises.

He also saw the persons responsible for the management of the hotel, and he was bound to say that it appeared to him to be "a most respectably conducted house".

At that early stage of the inquiry, as a result of personal investigations, he desired to state that he was "perfectly satisfied that there is no blame attaching to anybody associated with the house".

His statement might appear superfluous but the wildest rumours obtained and the fact that the deceased had received injuries might worry those responsible for the management.

In his opinion, there was not the slightest reason why the management should feel more than natural regret.

There was not the slightest responsibility resting upon them.

Mr L.H. Hornby expressed satisfaction with the remarks of the coroner and intimated that any assistance required in the matter would be immediately forthcoming from his clients.

The Coroner: It might facilitate matters if the jury had an opportunity of inspecting the premises.

The inquest was then adjourned until next Thursday. The Coroner remarking that he hoped everything connected with the matter would be cleared up in the mean time.