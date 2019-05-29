THE mum of Marley Nicholls has said all she wants for her son on his birthday is for him to be able to "enjoy being a child", after a difficult year of desperately searching for a life-saving bone-marrow transplant.

Marley, who turns seven today, needs a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible. He suffers from a rare blood disorder called aplastic anaemia that will kill him if he doesn't find a match.

So far, more than 40,000 people across the world have joined the bone marrow register as a direct result of the Marrow for Marley campaign, but no match has been found.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, Shaney Truman from Newport said she couldn't be prouder of how brave her son has been this last year.

“He’s happy in himself, which is more than I could ask for, for his birthday,” she said.

“Being six for Marley has without a doubt been the hardest, but he’s shown such courage and bravery for his age.

“To say I’m proud is an understatement, he’s been through so much, but he’s overcome every challenge.

“I’m hoping being seven will be a happier year for him and he can actually enjoy being a child.”

(Marley on his sixth birthday, before his illness)

Marley will get a birthday celebration like any other child today, following another round of immunosuppressant therapy at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital yesterday.

He'll celebrate his birthday with family, friends and all his cards from people all over the world.

But what the family are really hoping for is an end to their torment, and a match for Marley.

You can join the bone marrow register if aged between 16-30 by visiting

.

Or if aged between 17-55 at

.