A YOUNG lady, inspired by her blind veteran grandfather, plans to ride the border of Wales on horseback in a challenge unlike any other.

24-year-old Bethan Matthews, from Brecon, plans to ride her horse 1,500km in 29 days in aid of two charities: Blind Veterans UK and Communities for Horses.

The route, which leaves Margam in Port Talbot, this Saturday will include Ms Matthews travelling through Newport and Monmouthshire joined only by her horse, Charm.

Travelling anti-clockwise, she hopes to reach Cardiff at the end of the first day. From there she will head north towards Newport and Caldicot, hopefully reaching Monmouth by the end of day three.

Ms Matthews’ grandfather, aged 94, has glaucoma and is completely blind in one eye with little vision in the other. Ms Matthews chose to support them due to the huge help they’ve offered him.

“Amazingly, Blind Veterans UK provides my grandad with the confidence to visit places, including travelling abroad, retracing his steps with fellow blind veterans in Normandy,” said Ms Matthews.

“My grandad regularly visits the Llandudno centre and participates in a range of activities that have only been made possible by the charity.”

The challenge follows months of Ms Matthews testing the fitness of Charm and herself.

She will be travelling around 20km to 65km a day through a variety of terrains. For the busier roads, she will have a support vehicle to ensure she and Charm are always safe. The support vehicle will also be on hand to provide water and food at various points.

Ms Matthews added: “My horse, Charm, is home bred. I have owned her for five years. We have a great bond and I have complete trust in her.

“Charm is one of the youngest horses I have; but she is not scared by anything. I have known her from the minute she came into this world and have been the one to help shape her behaviour as she has grown up into the fantastic, loyal, trustworthy, genuine horse she is today.”

Although she planned to camp along the journey, she has been inundated with offers of places to stay along her chosen route, which includes provision of food and

People are welcome to show their support and encouragement along the route. Bethan expects to finish at Briton Ferry, near Neath, on Saturday June 29.

Her progress can be followed on her Facebook page

@WelshBorderRide

To donate to this amazing cause, visit

justgiving.com/fundraising/welshborder