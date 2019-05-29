PEOPLE are being warned by Gwent Police that fake TV licensing emails are scamming people out of thousands of pounds.

Individuals are receiving what appears to be a tv licence email with a web link leading to a fake website which requests personal and financial details.

Fraudsters are then using these details to call victims claiming to be from their bank, asking that money be moved to a "safe account".

Gwent Police said that should you receive an e-mail or call from a suspected fraudster report the person to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.