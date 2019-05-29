WALES' members of the European Parliament could earn tens of thousands of pounds for just four-months work.

The three newly elected MEPs - The Brexit Party's Nathan Gill and James Wells, Labour's Jackie Jones - and Plaid Cymru's Jill Evans, who has been an MEP since 1999, will be heading to Brussels to start work in the first week of July.

But - if everything goes according to plan - the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland is scheduled to depart from the EU on October 31.

In Wales, 37.1 per cent of people voted for the elected members, who all stand to earn tens of thousands of pounds in the few short months they will be in position.

In the four-month period, from when MEPs start work to October, Wales' four MEPs could have earned an estimated £30,900.

An MEP earns a flat rate of €8,757.70 per month, which is roughly £7,725.73. The amount will be somewhat smaller due to the payment of various taxes, though.

On top of the salary, MEPs will also be entitled to claim: daily allowance - to cover hotel costs etc. - of £281.88, a two-thirds reimbursement of their medical expenses and roughly £3,900 general expenditure allowance for various things such as computers and telephones.

In addition, the politicians can also claim €0.53/47p per km for car journeys up to a maximum of 1000 km.

The salary for an MEP is roughly £93,000, which is higher than that of both an MP (£79,468) and an AM (£67,649).

Prime Minister Theresa May, who thrice attempted to get her withdrawal agreement through Parliament, will be standing down on June 7.