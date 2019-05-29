Gwent Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles, after a woman in her 70s fell victim to a distraction theft in Harlech Retail Park, Newport.

On Friday, May 17, at around 1:30pm, the woman was approached by a man asking for directions in the car park.

But while her back was turned a second man got into her car and stole two bank cards.

One of the men is described as being white, approximately six feet tall and of slim build, according to Gwent Police.

He is believed to be around 40 years old with short dark hair and was seen wearing a dark jacket, dark jeans and dark trainers.

The second man is also described as being white, approximately 5ft 4in, of medium build.

He is believed to be around 40 years old with short, dark, straight hair and was seen wearing dark trousers and a black and white chequered jacket.

Gwent Police advise drivers to take extra care when approached by someone asking for assistance or pointing out a fault with the vehicle.

Drivers can also consider locking their vehicle when they get in as an extra precaution, if deemed necessary.

If you have any information then please contact Gwent Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information.