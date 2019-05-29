A MANHUNT has been launched after a robbery in Newport where the victim was threatened with a screwdriver.

It happened on the junction of St Mark’s Crescent and Queen’s Hill Crescent in Newport at about 6.45pm on Friday, May 24.

The victim wasn't hurt, but a brown leather bag was taken, along with house-keys, a mobile phone, and a purse

READ MORE:

A spokesman said: "Officers would like to identify and speak to a man pictured on CCTV as he may have information which could assist in the investigation into this incident.

"The man is described as being of slim build, approximately 20-years-old and wearing a dark jacket and a black woollen hat."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101, or you can send a direct message to Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages, quoting log 482 of 24/5/19. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.