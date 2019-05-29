EXCITEMENT is building as the popular Cwmbran Big Event is now just over a week away.

And this year’s event, to be held on Saturday June 8, will be an extra special occasion as the town of Cwmbran celebrates its 70th anniversary.

(Dancers entertain visitors at the Cwmbran Big Event 2018.)

Visitors to the Big Event can enjoy a range of activities, including stalls, live music and entertainment, arts and crafts and a raft race.

Around 10,000 visitors from Cwmbran and beyond came together last year at the boating lake to enjoy the summer festivities.

Activities such as the dog show and a petting zoo for small animals from Greenmeadow Community Farm have proved popular in previous years.

(Casey Wridle and her parents Kerry and Richard from Betws play Jenga at the 2018 Cwmbran Big Event.)

As the event draws closer, the new chairman of Cwmbran Community Council, Councillor Anthony Bird, has spoken of his excitement as he looks forward to the day.

“It is just a week or so away now and plans are well underway to deliver a successful and safe event,” he said.

“I look forward to meeting as many local residents as possible at this year’s Big Event, which is a great chance for the community to come together.”

(The Torfaen Play Bear gets visitors dancing at the 2018 Cwmbran Big Event.)

Councillor Bird also reminded everybody that this year marks a very special anniversary in the life of the town.

“2019 marks the 70th anniversary of Cwmbran as a New Town,” he said. “We will be using the Big Event to help celebrate this important milestone.

“Come on down to the Boating Lake and enjoy the party!

“The fun starts at noon.”

(Leah Grace Reynolds from New Inn left and Jacob Rees-Roase from New Inn play cops and robbers on the Gwent Police stand at the 2018 Cwmbran Big Event.)

Further details of the Big Event are be available at cwmbran.gov.uk/category/cwmbran-big-event-2019.

If you are interested in working with the council to support the event, contact CwmbranCC@torfaen.gov.uk