AGE Connects Torfaen is hosting an exhibition to celebrate the first year of its young onset dementia service.

‘Zest for Life’ young onset dementia service received three-years of funding from the Community Lottery Fund.

And on Friday, the service will hold an exhibition at Cwmbran Library, celebrating every individual’s uniqueness.

The theme of the exhibition is ‘Nature’ which includes needle felting, painting, drawing, embroidery, ceramics, poetry and extracts from journals.

The newly-formed 'Zest Stars' choir, mentored by Rebecca Osmond of Shining Stars, will also perform.

READ MORE:

Young onset dementia (YOD), is defined as dementia diagnosed under the age of 65. While services that are tailored to older people may be able to provide safe and effective care to younger people with dementia, people living with YOD often express a preference to have bespoke services.

'Zest for Life' have taken this into account and acted on the needs of a young person, creating and sustaining workshops designed for people with young onset dementia to help make their everyday life more inclusive.

People who have a diagnosis of YOD regard themselves as distinct from older people with dementia. Through the help of partners, Age Connects Torfaen are leading the way to challenge the awareness of YOD and making this service accessible throughout Gwent.

The exhibition is being held between 11am and 3pm.

If you would like further information about the project, please contact Janet Bloor on 01495 769264