(Image: Gwent Police)

A DRIVER has been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision flipped a car onto its roof.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 7:30pm on Tuesday, May 28.

Gwent Police were at the scene and said the driver was trapped in the upside-down vehicle near the Church Inn in Bedwellty.

The driver was eventually taken to hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Gwent Police said: “The incident was reported at 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 28 on Bedwellty Road, Bedwellty near the Church Inn.

“The incident was a single vehicle RTC with the occupant, the driver, trapped.

“The driver was conveyed to hospital by ambulance with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

“Enquiries are still on-going into the cause of the RTC.”