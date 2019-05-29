EVERY day and night, up and down Gwent, top quality healthcare is being provided by experts in a huge variety of jobs.

Be they doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, paramedics, healthcare support workers, therapists - the list is far more extensive than space allows - all strive to improve outcomes and quality of life for the people they treat and care for.

The South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards, seeks to highlight and celebrate the excellence in practice that goes on across the area 24/7.

This is the third year of the awards - there are 15 categories - and the aim is to build on the success of the inaugural 2017 and follow-up

events.

"Last year was better in terms of entries, which was very positive, and we want to improve again this year," said Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of the South Wales Argus, at the awards launch at St Joseph's Hospital, Newport.

"The awards are all about celebrating the fantastic people working in all areas of healthcare.

"It's a privilege to read entry forms from individuals, and to celebrate great teams and businesses, all on our patch, all in Gwent."

The awards are run in association with Rutherford Cancer Centres, which also sponsors awards categories, along with St Joseph's Hospital, Monmouthshire Building Society, Western Power Distribution, Provincial Grand Lodge of Monmouthshire, South Wales Argus, and Tovey Brothers, all of whom Mr Bayoomi thanked for their support.

Last year's awards night was attended by 225 people, and Mr Bayoomi said the aim is to make this year's celebration of Gwent's health and care providers "even bigger and better".

Jo Eke, head of communications at St Joseph's Hospital, said that given "such a lot of what we do is about improving quality of life through care, it is wonderful to be involved in the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards".

"It's great to work with a huge number of people for whom caring is a vocation, and wonderful to promote what they do," she said.

If you know of an individual, or a healthcare team you believe does fantastic work worthy of recognition and celebration, why not nominate them for a South Wales Argus Health & Care Award for 2019?

This can be done by visiting newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards

The closing date is for nominations is Friday July 5. The awards evening will be held at Chepstow Racecourse on Thursday September 5.