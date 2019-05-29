Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle:

I WAS really pleased to lead a debate on how raising the age of compulsory participation in education or training in Wales could help prevent young suicide.

Suicide is a major cause of death in teenage years. In Wales, the 2017 suicide rate among young people aged between 15-19 years of age was the highest it has been in seven years.

A way of reducing the rate of suicide in young people is thought to be raising the school leaving age. That was why, I led the debate in the Senedd calling for the compulsory age of participation in education or training to be raised from 16 to 18 years.

I think raising the age of participation in education or training is a real opportunity for Welsh Government to reduce suicide rates in Wales.

The thinking behind keeping young people longer in education or training is that schools and colleges provide a sense of belonging which is seen as a key protective factor in suicide prevention.

Alongside a child’s parents or carers, schools and colleges are one of the key influences on a child’s ability to talk about and manage the challenges that life will throw at them.

There is growing evidence that, by holding onto our young people for an additional two years, we can reduce the risks associated with isolation, loneliness and the often devastating impact of becoming NEET – not in education, employment or training.

In 2014, the Thematic review of deaths of children and young people through probable suicide, 2006-2012, published by Public Health Wales, recommended the age of participation be raised to 18 after it found a factor common to many children and young people who had taken their own lives was that they were not in education, employment or training and as such received little or no support from services.

I am assured similar findings will emerge again in the updated version of the review, which we can expect in a few weeks.

We know the sense of belonging and wellbeing that educational settings can afford young people – whether in school, college, or an apprenticeship. It is this letting go at too early an age that makes me think we need to move to a system of compulsory education or training up to 18 years.