A RETRO festival is getting ready to take music fans back to the 80s this weekend.

Lets Rock Wales will take over Tredegar Park, in Newport, this Saturday between 12pm and 10.30pm, with gates open from 11am.

Guests at the festival, which travels to locations throughout the UK, can enjoy a blast from the past, with music legends Billy Ocean and Tony Hadley headlining, joined by numerous performers including Jason Donovan, Go West, Heaven 17 and much more.

Crowds at Lets Rock 2018

READ MORE:

Exclusive Argus interview with Jason Donovan ahead of Let's Rock

The full line-up of Let's Rock Wales is available here.

Along with an amazing line-up featuring some pop icons there’s plenty in store at this family friendly festival, with fancy dress most welcome.

Billy Ocean is headlining

For little one’s there will be a Kids’ Kingdom, jam-packed with exciting activities including a circus, face painting and inflatable fun.

Plus, for growling stomachs will be an enormous barbecue to tuck into, along with vendors dishing up Indian, Mexican and Chinese food. Alternatively, bring your own picnic and soak up the sunshine while enjoying nostalgic tunes.

Tony Hadley is also headlining

There will also be plenty of bars available for guests who work up a thirst.

READ MORE:

Tickets to Let’s Rock Wales are priced by tiers, meaning the earlier you buy them the cheaper the tickets.

Jason Donovan will be delighting fans live on stage

There is also a VIP option which includes a welcome drink, fast track entry, a meal, access to luxury loos, an exclusive DJ set from Pat Sharp and live sets from Nathan Moore and Black Lace.

Children aged three to 12 get free entry, when booked alongside an adult ticket with a maximum of two children per adult (18+).

Toyah will be performing at Let's Rock 2019

Book your tickets at

letsrockwales.com

Please note, parking will not be available on site.

Nik Kershaw is also in the line-up

Visitors to Let’s Rock Wales can be dropped off, use the shuttle buses, or get a taxi.

Shuttle buses will run every 10 minutes from Newport Railway Station from 10.30am until 3.30pm. Then, shuttle buses will depart from Tredegar Park every 10 minutes from 6pm until 11pm.

Return tickets are £5 per adult, or free for children aged 12 and under providing they are supervised by a paying adult. Tickets for this must be booked in advance.