WELSH fundraising legend Captain Beany is calling on the people of Newport to sign up to a new high-adrenaline event on behalf of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Those with a head for heights can take part in the charity’s first Brave the Bridge event and abseil from the iconic Transporter Bridge on 6 October 2019.

Captain Beany, a self-styled superhero, has become the first person to sign up for the abseil.

(Captain Beany fundraising for Alzheimer's Research UK)

In doing so he’s added to the long list of challenges and stunts that he has completed over the years.

He said: “If I can help the charity in any way, then I’m all in.

“I’m hoping that we can recruit some fellow superheroes – whether or not they are wearing capes! – to come down on the day and raise as much money as we can, braving the bridge for the charity.”

No stranger to this kind of challenge, Captain Beany described his previous encounter with the Newport Transporter Bridge as being “a lot of fun.”

Despite admitting that he doesn’t necessarily have the best head for heights.

When asked why he particularly wanted to raise money to support dementia research, he said: “You don’t know what’s in the future for yourself, do you?

"So, if anybody can raise money to support Alzheimer’s research, we’re all the better for it, I’d say.

There are 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK and this number is expected to rise to over 1 million by 2025.

Alzheimer’s Research UK powers world-class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia.

So, the charity, along with the heroic baked bean-coloured Captain, is calling on people to join in the event, which is the first of its kind for Alzheimer’s Research UK in Wales.

The registration fee is just £25, and participants are asked to raise a minimum or £150 for the charity before taking the plunge.

Ceri Smith, Regional Fundraising Officer for Wales, said: “I’m really excited about the launch of this brilliant challenge, and delighted that Captain Beany has chosen to sign up and show that he’s no has-bean!

“Not only do you get a unique opportunity to see the sights of Newport from 178 feet off the ground, but you will also have the added thrill of knowing that you are raising vital funds for life-changing dementia research.

“Dementia is now the leading cause of death in the UK, but with your support we firmly believe that we can make breakthroughs possible.

“We have a very committed supporter from Newport who came up with the idea for the abseil event.

“She has a personal connection to dementia and is dedicated to raising awareness within the Newport community, and to helping support research to make breakthroughs possible for future generations.

“The Brave the Bridge event is the first of its kind for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

"The bridge is widely regarded as the most recognisable symbol of the city of Newport, and we are pleased to be working in partnership for such an exciting event.

“We look forward to organising future events there too.”

You can sign up to the event here www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/support-us/fundraise/brave-the-bridge-for-a-breakthrough/

For further information about Alzheimer’s Research UK visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org