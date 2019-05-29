The conductor on the 11:16am train from Shaftesbury to Cardiff Central, which passes through Newport, has been putting passengers in a good mood with his fine singing voice.
Non Griffiths, a passenger on the train, said: “It happened at every stop and it was a different song every time.
“He did one for Ludlow to the tune of I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas."
She added: “Everyone was laughing and found it really funny, it put everyone in a good mood.
“He was also humming as he went up and down the carriages and stopped to sing Happy Birthday to a young passenger further down.
“I think if all journeys had that same fun and genuinely pleasant feel to them, they’d be much better.
“He just really seemed like he was having a good time which put everyone in a great mood.”
Other stations to receive a musical welcome from the singing conductor include Abergavenny (see video below).
