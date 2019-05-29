NO longer confined to the star studded shows on our TV screens set in far flung countries, wrestling is fast becoming a way of life for people across the Gwent Valleys.

Whether starting out young or finding the sport on accident, there are opportunities for everyone.

Take Casey Wild, the 33-year-old from Pontnewydd who stumbled into wrestling by accident.

READ MORE:

He said: “I’ve always been a fan. I have a now teenage son and a couple of years ago I took him to see Welsh Wrestling in Pontnewydd.

“It was about 2015 and my son turned to me and said ‘Dad, do you think you can do this?’

“I said yes and thought I would start training and do one match in front of my son and that would be it.”

Pontnewydd's Casey Wild.

He joined Dragon Pro Wrestling in Stow Hill, Newport but left after finding it wasn’t the right training centre for him.

“I didn’t want to be 60 on the couch and thinking ‘what if?'", he added.

So he started training at Knockout Pro Academy in Blackwood.

Casey didn't think he would get much out of the training because he started at 29-years-old.

But the wrestling fanatic was determined to make up for lost time.

“I trained three times a day for six or seven days, in the ring, in the gym and doing cardio," he said.

"I did this for about eight months and had my first match within three months.

“I became champion within my first year, winning the Knockout Pro belt.”

Aerial action shot. Photo: Phillip Easton

Newport’s Mitch ‘Lucky Bowden’ began his career under completely different circumstances.

He told the Argus how it was hard for him to find a local wrestling stable to train at and in 2013 at the age of 18, he also joined Dragon Pro, training on mats first before progressing into the ring.

He also explained how while wrestling is partly scripted, it is not without it's risks.

"I've split my head open three times in the last year and a half. The first was on the edge of the ring that didn't have padding on.

"The second was being hit with a steel chair and the third I hit the side of a chair diving off ring.

"They were simple injuries, anyone could have done it. The nurses even asked if it was due to a lack of training.

"Training doesn't prepare you for these types of injuries.

"Whenever people say to me that it is fake, I tell them to look at my scars and then tell me its fake."

In the women's Exposure roster, the coveted Valkyrie title is the top prize.

The current Valkyrie title holder Nadia Sapphire had been a fan from a young age, admiring some of the female greats like Trish Stratus. She began her wrestling career at the age of 14 and despite four years out of the ring due to injury, she is still going strong aged 28.

Women's Valkyrie champion Nadia Sapphire holding her belt aloft triumphantly. Photo: Phillip Easton

One thing the three have in common is that they are all part of Exposure Wrestling. The Newport based company began in 2014 after Big Van Vader contacted owner Nigel Fleming about putting an event on.

Prior to this, the wrestling fan had done DJ sets and supplied PA to bands.

“I panicked at first because I was a superfan,” he told the Argus.

In 2015, they were still doing meet and greets when Walkabout in Cardiff approached him to put a show on in their Cardiff venue.

Since that initial experience, Exposure has put on multiple shows across South Wales, using local talent and giving them a chance to earn money while doing what they love.

“We’re very football club-ish with an awards system at the end of the year. We let fans vote for different categories and then have an end of year presentation.

Mitch 'Lucky Bowden' with his end of year certificate as voted for by fans. Photo: Phillip Easton

“As much as we are a business, I like to think we are a family too. It’s not all about money.”

This is a mentality shared by the talent in the Exposure roster. ‘Lucky’ summed this up perfectly.

“If the kids leave happy, I’m happy. If the kids leave sad, I haven’t done my job properly,” he said.

“My main aim is for the kids. I love putting shows on for the kids and seeing their faces. Hopefully they enjoy it so much and then bring their kids years down the line,” added Mr Fleming.

Exposure has a very good reputation in the scene.

“My end goal was to wrestle for Exposure,” said Casey.

“I had my first show for Exposure in the March, 10 months after starting training.

“I’ve shared locker rooms with people I play as in video games,” he added.

Former WWE star Billy Gunn in action at an Exposure show

Nadia began at Exposure in 2015.

She said: “I was doing a show in England and Nigel and Mike were travelling with American independent wrestler Robbie E, they saw me at the show and realised I was Welsh and then asked if I wanted to wrestle for Exposure.

“I did Exposure’s first ever show and also their first women’s show on the weekend (May 19). I am also the first women’s champion at Exposure, winning the Valkyrie title at the start of the year and currently still holding the belt.”

‘Lucky’ came upon his Exposure placement by chance.

“I had a casual pint with Nigel in a pub about two and a half years ago and asked if I could have a ticket to one of the events. He asked if I wanted a spot on the show instead,” he said.

One of the things that separates Exposure from other wrestling companies is the range of talent that they can pull in. Former WWE, ECW and other well known stars have all featured in shows or events for the company.

“We’re the only company to bring Cody Rhodes to Wales. We had Adrian Street at an event last year and the likes of Billy Gunn and X-Pac have also featured,” Mr Fleming said.

Stars including Adrian Street.

Casey sums up the talent pool with a story from a show at Coyote Ugly in Swansea.

“I was late to the venue and the backstage area has two rooms, the one was full, so I went into the other one and there were two girls from the Coyote Ugly team in there. I asked if I could get changed there and they agreed.

“As I was in my boxers, Billy Gunn and Bram walked in. I apologised and they said it was fine and to stay where I was. I was sat with these guys, trying to act like I belonged there but inside I was screaming.”

Wrestling is growing ever more popular in Gwent due to the increasing opportunities.

Casey explains that as a child wrestling training was unheard of, but now there are different opportunities for anyone.

“Wrestling is still a niche but in Wales the audience has grown massively.

“The prime time ITV slot is going to boost the independent scenes, which are already growing rapidly,” he added.

Action shot during Exposure Wrestling event

The women’s scene is growing slowly, but there are very few currently making a name for themselves in the Gwent area.

Nadia had a message for girls who were thinking of going into wrestling. She said: “Chase your dreams. Find a training school where you feel comfortable and with people you trust.”

Exposure Wrestling will be in Newport on July 14 at the Dolman Theatre.