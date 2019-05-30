THIS was taken from our archives 100 years ago.

The Minister of Pensions states that pensions may be granted to parents in three categories.

1. To parents of men under the age of 26 at the outbreak of the war or date of joining for service, if later, pensions not exceeding 5s. weekly may be granted, providing that the man was unmarried, and he has left no children or other dependants in receipt of or eligible for separation allowances or pensions. Pensions will be granted from date of application, providing the man would then have attained the age of 18.

2. To parents of men who were contributing to their parents’ support before the outbreak of war or date of joining for service, if later, pensions equal to the amount of pre-war dependence, but not less than 3s, 6d. (or 5s. if eligible for rate in Category 1) and not exceeding 15s. weekly may be granted. If two or more sons have been killed, and there are two surviving parents their cases will be considered separately, and pension granted up to maximum of 30s. week, for the two parents.

3. To parents who are incapable of self-support through infirmity or age and pecuniary needs pensions of not less than 3s. 6d. and not exceeding 15s. a week may be granted, according to the circumstances of the case.

Pensions in Categories 1 and 2 may be increased if the conditions of Category 3 are fulfilled.

Applications should be addressed to the Secretary of the Local War Pensions Committee, and if separation allowances are being paid, no application is necessary u dear 1 and 2.

MORE NEWS:

Afghans ROUTED.

FORTRESS BESIEGED.

May 28 - An enemy column from Khout, under the command of General Nudin Khan the Afghan Commander-in-Chief, has begun operations against Tral.

It is stated that these Afghan regulars have rations, whereas the camp followers are subsisting by begging food from the warriors.

The enemy has occupied Spenwain.

The withdrawal was carried out satisfactorily. Reports from the Upper Kurran say that some Afghan tribesmen attacked Chapri yesterday on the Paiwar Kotal, and were driven off by the local militia, who killed a number of the assailants without sustaining any casualties themselves.

The British troops at Ohaman have captured the Afghan frontier post of Span Baldak.

On May 26 the forts were subjected to a thorough bombardment, after which the towers on the ridge commanding the forts were assaulted and taken.

The main gate was blown up, and the capture completed by the assaulting troops, who scaled the walls where they were breached.

The garrison stubbornly resisted, and bulk was either killed or captured. No change is reported from Dakka.

In conformity with the Government’s policy, in the Upper Fochi, the exposed militia posts in South Waziristan have been withdrawn.