PANTO season is less than 200 days away and a city centre theatre has announced their first returning star.

Prepare to boo and hiss at Cinderella’s Ugly Sister, Richard Elis, who will be making audiences laugh out loud at Newport’s Riverfront Theatre.

Richard Elis previously played Muddles Midges in last year’s Sleeping Beauty where he swung around as Spiderman, travelled in a Tardis, and fought a dragon.

He also starred as the Genie in Aladdin, for which he was nominated for Best Song Sheet at the Great British Panto Awards.

Mr Elis is also recognisable for his extensive TV, advert and theatre work, including being the first Welsh character on Eastenders.

Olivia Harris, Creative Producer at Riverfront Theatre, said “We are delighted that Richard will be back with us this Christmas.

"He is much loved by our audiences and our staff here and never fails to bring the panto magic with him. I hope you’re ready Newport, because this year’s panto is going to be bigger and funnier than ever before.”

Cinderella promises to be full of magical moments, sparkling costumes, exciting song and dance routines and of course some spectacular surprises!

To “bibbidy, bobbidy book” your Cinderella tickets visit

or call 01633 656757.