SECONDARY schools across Gwent have endured cuts to funding worth millions of pounds in the past four years, according to new research.

A group of anti-cuts education unions has launched the School Cuts website, listing the majority of secondary schools in Gwent that have either lost or gained in funding.

School Cuts is a collaboration between the National Education Union and other teaching unions NAHT, UCAC, and ASCL.

The website compares funding for individual schools since 2015.

The Welsh Government, responsible for allocating school funds in Wales, blamed Westminster austerity policies for cuts to Wales' overall budget.

Among the worst-hit secondary schools in Gwent are Caldicot Comprehensive School, which lost nearly £1.3million in funding - around a £456 loss per pupil.

Risca Community Comprehensive School was also badly hit, losing nearly £1.1million - or £1,204 per pupil.

But the school which has received the most cuts is Mounton House special school, in Monmouthshire.

The school, which currently only has 21 pupils on its roll, has lost £2.3m in funding – representing £18,730 being lost per pupil.

Mounton House is attended by boys aged 11-16 with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties. Earlier this year,Monmouthshire County Council proposed closing down the school.

Responding to the findings, a spokeswoman from the Welsh Government said: “The UK government’s sustained austerity agenda has led to substantial cuts to Wales’ overall budget.

“In spite of this, we continue to prioritise education spending, which is why we recently announced the single biggest investment in teachers since devolution – a £24m package of professional learning to help raise standards in the classroom.”

How did funding cuts affect secondary schools in each of Gwent's five local authorities?

Blaenau Gwent

School(s) with the biggest funding losses:

Tredegar Comprehensive School -£382,000 (-£336 per pupil);

Brynmawr Foundation School -£276,000 (-£163 per pupil)

School(s) with the biggest funding gains:

None

Caerphilly

School(s) with the biggest losses:

Risca Community Comprehensive School -£1,059,000 (-£1,204 per pupil);

Newbridge School -£470,000 (-£382 per pupil)

School(s) with the biggest gains:

St Martin's School £125,000 (£52 per pupil);

Lewis Girls' Comprehensive School £115,000 (£21 per pupil)

Monmouthshire

School(s) with the biggest losses:

Mounton House special school -£2,320,000 (-£18,730 per pupil);

Caldicot Comprehensive School -£1,290,000 (-£456 per pupil)

School(s) with the biggest gains:

None

Newport

School(s) with the biggest losses:

Newport High School -£625,000 (-£260 per pupil);

St Joseph's RC High School -£281,000 (-£180 per pupil)

School(s) with the biggest gains:

St Julian's School £585,000 (£42 per pupil);

Llanwern High School £292,000 (£101 per pupil)

Torfaen

School(s) with the biggest losses: Crownbridge School -£422,000 (-£1,438 per pupil); Croesyceiliog School -£399,000 (-£106 per pupil)

School(s) with the biggest gains: St Alban's RC High School £549,000 (£346 per pupil); Cwmbran High School £333,000 (£255 per pupil)

*Figures for secondary schools only. All data taken from the School Cuts website, with school figures rounded to the nearest thousand. Some schools are not included on the list.

The School Cuts website contains a map where visitors can find a school and access information relating to funding changes.

To find your school, click this link to the School Cuts website at www.schoolcuts.cymru.