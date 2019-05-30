A FAKE email scam has been targeting TalkTalk customers.

Action Fraud, the UK's national fraud and cyber reporting centre, has received more than 100 reports this week about fake emails claiming to be from TalkTalk.

The emails state that the recipient’s TalkTalk account is in credit and that they’re owed a refund. The links in the emails lead to malicious websites.

People are advised to not click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details.

If you are unsure whether the email is genuine, contact the company directly.

Gwent Police said that should you receive an e-mail from a suspected fraudster, report the person to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or actionfraud.police.uk.