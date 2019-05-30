ARE YOU a dog lover looking for the ultimate job for you and your furry friend?

Dog-friendly holiday company, Canine Cottages, are looking for 10 special dogs around the UK to join their team, with the chosen ones (and their owners) receiving free UK holidays, days out and products to review.

Successful applications will be offered jobs as ‘canine critics’ who will be responsible for reviewing cottage holidays, sniffing out the best dog-friendly adventures and generally living the doggy dream.

These very important pups (VIPs) will receive one free cottage holiday, access to local dog-friendly days out and a selection of free products from top brands to review.

In addition, the successful dogs will be profiled on the Canine Cottages website and appear regularly across the company’s social media channels.

Applications open today and will close at midnight on June 23.

Just upload your favourite snap (preferably showing your four-legged pals’ personality) and complete the short application form online.

The selection panel, which includes last year’s Canine Critic, are looking for dogs with personality and an obvious love of travel and adventure.

Canine Cottages PR Manager, Jo Price, said: “Due to the overwhelming success of Canine Critic 2018, with the recruitment of the adorable Poppy the Cockapoo who went on to become an invaluable member of our team, we have decided to maximise the fun this year and recruit no less than 10 new furry members of staff who we hope will become the beating heart of this unique brand.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the UK’s most faithful friends and we’re looking for a diverse selection of ‘real’ dogs with character who love to travel, are not camera shy and who have a willing human who can accompany them on their adventures.”

READ MORE:

The competition will be tough – more than 20,000 hopeful hounds have already pre-registered.

Former Canine Critic pup-parent, Cara Whitehouse, offered the following advice: “Pick a photo that shows off exactly why you think your dog would be the perfect Canine Critic; it’s the first thing the judges will see.

“We used a picture that really showed off Poppy’s love for exploring; she’d already done lots of travelling with us, so we tried to get that across in our application as well as showing off a bit of her personality through some of our answers.”

Those applying don’t need to have travelled with Canine Cottages previously to apply.

To sign up for the op-paw-tunity of a lifetime visit caninecottages.co.uk/canine-critics