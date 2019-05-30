GWENT Police are hunting for a thief who refilled the system of an articulated trailer in an A449 layby before stealing it.

The trailer was stolen from a layby between Usk and the M4 at around 4pm on Friday, May 24, and 8:15pm on Bank Holiday Monday - May 27.

The driver had released air from the trailer’s system after parking it; therefore, anybody removing it would have been on site for some time to refill the system with air.

The trailer, which was carrying scrap metal bails, is described as a blue Kraker, high-sided, walking floor trailer.

It is equipped with a tail lift and has an identification plate bearing LAN95 on the front.

Contact Gwent Police with any information, quoting log number 513 of 27/5/19.

Alternatively, you can send a direct message to Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.

You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.