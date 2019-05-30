A NEW international scholarship programme has been announced aimed at increasing the mobility of students between Wales and the United States.

The Welsh Government and the Global Wales programme, led by Universities Wales, have announced new partnerships with the Fulbright and Gilman international scholarship programmes with the aim of developing long term educational links between the two countries.

The partnerships were officially launched at the NAFSA Annual Conference and Expo 2019 in Washington DC, the largest international education conference in the world.

More than 20,000 overseas students currently study at Welsh universities each year.

The Fulbright agreement will allow postgraduate students and researchers from Wales to study in the United States, with equivalent places for American students at Welsh universities.

The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Programme is aimed at high achieving students of limited financial means from the United States who might otherwise not be able to study abroad. The agreement will provide study places and contribute towards living costs for up to ten American undergraduates to study at Welsh universities.

The partnerships aim to build on existing established links between Welsh and American universities, such as through Seren, the network which supports Welsh high school students to apply for and attend some of the top universities in the world, including Harvard and Yale in the United States.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said: “As someone who spent a year at university in Missouri, I know first-hand the value of studying abroad.

"These agreements will allow some of our brightest students and academics from Wales to gain experience from studying in the United States and accumulate invaluable knowledge which they can bring back to Wales.

“It was people from Wales that helped establish some of America’s great universities, such as Brown and Yale. In the same pioneering spirit, we’re inviting young Americans to study in Wales, learn about our country and, most importantly, enjoy their experience of living and studying here.

"I’m sure they will return home as ambassadors for Wales, encouraging more of their compatriots to study at one of our excellent Welsh universities.

“I passionately believe in education as a force to build bridges between our two countries. With our world-leading research and student life which is rated as among the best in the UK, I hope many of our friends from the US will choose to live, work or study in Wales for years to come.”