A PIGEON had a very lucky escape after getting its wing impaled on bird spikes on the side of a Newport building.

RSPCA Cymru was notified after the lethargic, trapped pigeon was spotted with its wing impaled on a building’s bird deterrent, on the High Street.

The bird was left dangling some 15-feet in the air, approximately one storey from the ground.

Officers from the charity attended and called local firefighters from the South Wales Fire & Rescue Service for support.

An x-ray of the bird

They were able to get to the bird by using ladders.

The Tiny Rebel Brewery - which was beneath the pigeon also helped with the rescue operation on May 9.

RSPCA animal collection officer Fiona Thomas said: “Bird spikes had totally pinned this poor pigeon’s wing to the side of the building, on Newport’s High Street.

“It is remarkable the poor thing survived – and thankfully she is now in our care, after being checked over by vets.

“We’re very grateful to the member of the public who reported this and the firefighters for their help with the rescue.

“Additionally, Tiny Rebel Brewery were very accommodating in accessing the bird; moving an awning to ensure we could reach her and bring her to safety. We’re really grateful for their help.

“Bird spikes are considered an effective means of deterring birds from buildings - and are considered one of the more humane methods to do this, as their use should prevent perching or roosting without harming the birds.

“However, correct use is absolutely key, ensuring spikes are angled so that they are awkward to land on but will not impale the bird. Clearly, this wasn’t the case for this poor pigeon who luckily has survived the ordeal."

The bird remains in the RSPCA’s care for rehabilitation before being returned to the wild.