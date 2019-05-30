A Pontypool-based specialist insurance broker has been able to manage its impressive growth without leaving its home, thanks to the flexibility of the business park where it is based.

The rapidly-expanding Quote Detective, which is based at Mamhilad Business Park, was able to stay at the park when it needed larger premises.

The business, which specialises in non standard motor insurance, has recently moved to a 7,000 sq ft office with plans to boost its workforce from its current 80 to 120 by the end of this year.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS:

Transport firm announces opening of second premises as part of its 25th anniversary

Lifting firm listed in Sunday Times WorldFirst SME Export Track 100

Gwent property boss receives top industry award

The insurance broker first arrived at Mamhilad Park Estate two years ago with just 12 staff after it outgrew its previous premises.

It works with leading businesses in the world of insurance broking and online quote comparison sites. It sources insurance from niche insurers to offer bespoke cover for non standard customers.

Quote Detective has space for 160 employees at its new offices.

(Success: Quote Detective managing director David Harlow (left) with James Crawford, chief executive officer of Johnsey Estates which owns Mamhilad Park Estates, Pontypool, at Quote Detective’s new offices. Picture: DBPR)

James Crawford, chief executive of Johnsey Estates, the property company which owns Mamhilad Park Estate, said: “We have been delighted to witness Quote Detective’s rapid growth ever since they moved into their first office space here. We have been with them every step of the way ensuring that they are happy and have what they need.

“Quote Detective was ready for a new location which we have been able to provide at the recently refurbished Cwmbran House. The business has now taken a five-year lease to consolidate their business and also to provide space into which to grow.

“This leaves us with the task of finding a new tenant for the modern, connected space that they have vacated. The refurbishment of this open plan space of 4,000 sq ft is nearly complete and will be marketed very shortly.

"Ideally what we aim to do is to find a replacement business to take the space and replicate the success of a business like Quote Detective.

Quote Detective chief executive David Harlow said: “We’re very pleased with how we have been able to move into this refurbished space to centralise our entire team in one location. The space at Cwmbran House, which is light, airy and spacious, has been created to meet our precise specification and design.

“Johnsey Estates have bent over backwards to accommodate our requirements. When we first moved in Mamhilad Park Estate we had just 12 people and as we have grown and have taken on additional staff, so our needs have been accommodated by the landlord.

“We’ve built up an understanding with Johnsey Estates over the time we’ve been here; they know where we’re going in terms of the business and what we want and consistently deliver on our requirements.

“Mamhilad Park Estate is a good fit for us as there is a good local talent pool, it is easy to get to and it is, well maintained

“With our move and expansion we are now looking for people in sales, customer services, compliance, accounts and IT programming. We need to recruit all three disciplines and no previous experience is required for many positions. We provide comprehensive training and promote future managers from within.”

Quote Detective is owned by pH Innovate a technology focused incubator operating in the UK insurance sector providing finance, technology and sector knowledge to create complimentary entrepreneurial businesses.